Summer-like temperatures, but without the humidity, on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect less humid conditions to continue on Sunday, though temperatures will be a little warmer in many locations.

Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies. A weak front with little moisture to work with passes tonight, shifting winds back to the north and bringing in a slightly cooler air mass for the early part of the week.

Things heat up, and turn more humid, toward the end of the week. This leads to a chance for showers and storms Thursday night into early Friday.

Temperatures turn cooler toward next weekend, with another shot at some storms at the start of the following week.

