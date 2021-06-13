‘Running 4 Heroes’ comes to Independence to honor fallen Iowa law enforcement workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes stopped in Iowa on Saturday, to honor Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, correctional officer Robert McFarland, and corrections nurse Lorena Schulte.

The three are law enforcement workers in Iowa who have been killed in the line of duty this year. Zechariah Cartledge, the 12-year-old founder of the group, usually runs these miles in his home state of Florida. In this case, the nonprofit Honor and Respect flew him to Iowa to run.

“Lots of first responders, if it’s just a heart attack or small thing that they lost their life from in the line of duty, it’s usually not known,” Cartledge said. “So, when I do my runs, I want to make sure the families know there’s people supporting them miles and miles away in other states.”

Dozens of local first responders followed behind Cartledge as he ran on Saturday.

Cartledge runs one mile with a United States flag for each first responder who is killed in the line of duty. The flag is then presented to the person’s family. So far, Cartledge has run around 930 miles total since he started the initiative.

Honor and Respect previously held an honor run in Iowa for McFarland and Schulte.

More information can be found on the organization’s website.

