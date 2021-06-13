Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Running 4 Heroes’ comes to Independence to honor fallen Iowa law enforcement workers

Law enforcement vehicles and officers participate in Zechariah Cartledge's "Running 4 Heroes"...
Law enforcement vehicles and officers participate in Zechariah Cartledge's "Running 4 Heroes" in Independence on Saturday, June 12, 2021.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Running 4 Heroes stopped in Iowa on Saturday, to honor Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, correctional officer Robert McFarland, and corrections nurse Lorena Schulte.

The three are law enforcement workers in Iowa who have been killed in the line of duty this year. Zechariah Cartledge, the 12-year-old founder of the group, usually runs these miles in his home state of Florida. In this case, the nonprofit Honor and Respect flew him to Iowa to run.

“Lots of first responders, if it’s just a heart attack or small thing that they lost their life from in the line of duty, it’s usually not known,” Cartledge said. “So, when I do my runs, I want to make sure the families know there’s people supporting them miles and miles away in other states.”

Dozens of local first responders followed behind Cartledge as he ran on Saturday.

Cartledge runs one mile with a United States flag for each first responder who is killed in the line of duty. The flag is then presented to the person’s family. So far, Cartledge has run around 930 miles total since he started the initiative.

Honor and Respect previously held an honor run in Iowa for McFarland and Schulte.

More information can be found on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry...
Former director of Iowa DHS suing Reynolds, alleging she fired him for not engaging ‘in illegal activity’
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
New mini golf course open for play in Cedar Rapids
New mini golf course open for play in Cedar Rapids
Kenneth Brown, 57, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for...
Waterloo man sentenced to over a year in federal prison for threatening to assassinate U.S. congressman

Latest News

Iowa House Democrats to choose next leader
Iowa House Democrats to choose next leader
Kernels hosting COVID vaccine clinic
Kernels hosting COVID vaccine clinic
Waterloo hosting hearing on proposed demolition of Sloan Wallace Stadium
Waterloo hosting hearing on proposed demolition of Sloan Wallace Stadium
Iowa veterans and spouses to be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Iowa veterans and spouses to be buried at Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Bethany Lutheran Food Pantry opens in Cedar Rapids
Bethany Lutheran Food Pantry opens in Cedar Rapids