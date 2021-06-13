Rate of Iowans finishing vaccination for COVID-19 picks up compared to previous week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people finished their coronavirus vaccination course this week than the previous week, reversing a trend that had shown declines since early May, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 55 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. Overall, 372,571 people have tested positive for the virus in the state. The average rate of new cases added to the total per day, taken as a seven-day average, is 78.6 people, which is down from the previous week at 91.6 people per day.

Two more deaths of people with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,099 since the pandemic began.

82 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of one since Saturday morning’s report. 18 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. Eight patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 13 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state during the 24-hour reporting period, similar in rate to recent days.

2,862,495 total doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, with 9,979 doses being added to the state’s tally since Saturday morning. A total of 1,424,145 people in the state, or about 44.6% of the total population, has finished their vaccine course, an increase of 7,582. 41,893 people finished their vaccine course during the last seven days, up from 27,078 who did so in the previous week.

739 tests for the virus were processed in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 7.4%, nearly identical to the previous day’s rate of 7.3%. A total of 1,778,410 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa since the beginning of the pandemic.

