New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Miss Iowa has been crowned for the first time in two years.

Grace Lynn Keller was crowned as the 2021 winner on Saturday night.

Keller is a University of Iowa graduate, where she majored in Journalism and Mass Communication.

32 young women were competing this weekend for the title of Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.

The 2019 winners held the title for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That hasn’t happened since World War II.

Keller now goes on to compete for Miss America.

