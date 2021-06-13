More of the same

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and warm temperatures take us into the work week ahead.

Look for lows in the 60s tonight with highs back into the upper 80s on Monday. Plentiful sunshine continues, but a cloud or two may be able to pass by through the afternoon hours. We’ll see the slightest cool down as mid to upper 80s take us through the next few days as overnight lows dip to around 60 with continued sunshine. Thursday comes with a bit more cloud cover but a bump in temperatures, back to the low 90s.

Overnight into Friday morning, we do have a very small shot at some much-needed showers and storms, but they are looking spotty and light.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.