Local cyclists bike through downtown Cedar Rapids for annual Pride Ride

Local cyclists gathered in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday for the 5th annual Pride Ride.
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local cyclists gathered in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday for the 5th annual Pride Ride.

It started at noon with a group of cyclists dressed in rainbow and riding through downtown Cedar Rapids. The Pride ride started in 2016 to honor the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting. One member says it’s now turned into an annual event to honor Pride Month.

“It’s also to remember those that came before us, that have paved the way to make life better for LGBTQ people, and then making the way better for future generations of LGBTQ people,” said Matthew Van Maanen.

About 50 people participated in the ride. It went until 4 this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

