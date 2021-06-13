Show You Care
Laulauga Tausaga sets new discus mark, finishes 2nd at national championship

By Phil Reed
Updated: 19 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KCRG) -Laulauga Tausaga is one of the most decorated athletes in Iowa Hawkeye history. The senior looked to repeat as discus champion during the National Track and Field Championship on Saturday.

Tausaga threw a career-best mark of 63.53 meters. It wasn’t enough, as Arizona State thrower Jorinde Van Klinken threw an NCAA record 65.01 meters on her final throw to take home the first place title, with Tausaga finishing second.

She finished her storied career earning another First Team All American honor.

