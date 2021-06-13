Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police looking for motorcycle stolen from driveway on Thursday night

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are looking for a motorcycle stolen from a driveway on Thursday night.

The bike is a 2018 Honda Grom stolen from a home on 1000 block of 27th Street NE, near Mount Mercy University, at 10:41 P.M.

Security footage of the theft shows what appears to be three people drive up to the residence in what appears to be an extended cab pickup truck, grab the motorcycle from the home, lift it onto the back of the truck and drive away.

The motorcycle can be identified by a bright green sparkle wrap, (or matte black paint if the wrap was peeled off), Tyga exhaust, pro taper handlebars, and TST industries tail light.

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The bike’s owner tells KCRG-TV9 they are offering a $500 reward to the first person that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

See videos and photos below:

Police are looking for a 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle stolen from a home in Cedar Rapids on...
Police are looking for a 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle stolen from a home in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 10, 2021.(Submitted)
