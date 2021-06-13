Authorities looking for Des Moines work release escapee

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for an escapee of the Des Moines work release facility.

Officials say Erica Shales, 29, failed to report to work on Saturday.

Shales is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall and 167 lbs.

Shales was convicted of Assault with a Weapon-Peace Officer and other charges in Boone County. She was admitted to the work release facility on May 10th.

Anyone with information on Shales’ whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

Work release escape notice: Des Moines pic.twitter.com/nUAqF3wbdI — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) June 13, 2021

