Authorities looking for Des Moines work release escapee

Authorities are looking for Erica Shales, 29, after she failed to return to the Des Moines work...
Authorities are looking for Erica Shales, 29, after she failed to return to the Des Moines work release facility on Saturday, June 13, 2021.(Twitter.com/IowaCorrections)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for an escapee of the Des Moines work release facility.

Officials say Erica Shales, 29, failed to report to work on Saturday.

Shales is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall and 167 lbs.

Shales was convicted of Assault with a Weapon-Peace Officer and other charges in Boone County. She was admitted to the work release facility on May 10th.

Anyone with information on Shales’ whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

