Waterloo man sentenced to over a year in federal prison for threatening to assassinate U.S. congressman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man that pleaded guilty last year to threatening to assassinate a U.S. congressman has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison.

Kenneth Brown, 57, pleaded guilty on December 4, 2020, to one count of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

Brown was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 15 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brown admitted to calling the Washington D.C. office of New York Congressman Jerry Nadler on December 18, 2019, speaking with a staff assistant working in the office and threatening Nadler.

According to court documents, Brown told the assistant “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”

Nadler was a U.S. House impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Information at sentencing showed that Brown has prior criminal convictions involving violence and threats of violence.

In 1996, he was convicted of inflicting injury on a spouse and threatening to commit a crime to terrorize the victim.

In 2005, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery against a household member using a deadly weapon. In that case, Brown restrained a woman against her will and used a knife to hurt the victim in a way that caused or could have caused the victim great bodily harm.

In 2010, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest because he violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer, failing to maintain employment, and by incurring new criminal charges. According to a witness, Brown then fled to Mexico because he knew there was a warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement ultimately arrested Brown in 2017 and he was sentenced to almost a year in prison.

Brown is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony Morfitt and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Waterloo Police Department, and the United States Capitol Police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.