University of Iowa Department of Public Safety expects gamedays to look the same amid stadium alcohol sales

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University Iowa Athletics will start offering beer and wine at sporting events starting this fall.

Selling beer and wine at college sporting events is not a new concept. The University of Iowa is the latest Big Ten school to start offering alcohol in-house.

”The conversation was lead by UI Athletics, and we have, as the Department of Public Safety and Police Division, we’ve been having this conversation with our partners in the Big 10 and other Power 5 schools,” said Interim Co-Director of Public Safety Mark Bullock.

Bullock said game-day operations and fan interaction among law enforcement will stay the same.

“We create an environment where they have some choice in the matter and they have an opportunity to make a better decision.”

He says the goal for Public Safety in light of this addition is to continue to keep arrests and incidents low.

“We’ve seen a significant reduction in alcohol-related events at games, we’ve seen a significant reduction in alcohol-related arrests, and arrests as a whole,” said Bullock.

One change to gameday is how early tailgating can start on parking lots controlled by the University of Iowa. The lots open no more than six hours prior to kickoff, and never earlier than six in the morning. And the University is not yet sure when last call at games will be.

“When people are consuming inside the stadium with beverages they’ve purchased from our stadium, we can track that. It gives us usable data, we can decide when is an appropriate time to cut off sales, we can identify when is an appropriate time to start selling,” said Bullock.

Alcohol sales will also be available at basketball, baseball, and softball games - but the first and biggest impact will be at Kinnick Stadium.

The university said 30% of the net alcohol sales will go to initiatives with the UI Alcohol Harm Reduction Committee.

