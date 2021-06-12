Suspect arrested in Davenport for attempted murder in May shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested for shooting another man in Cedar Rapids back in May.

Montel R. Reed, 32, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Weapon, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Harm and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On May 3rd, police received a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Blairs Ferry Road NE. The preliminary report indicated gunshots were discharged from a vehicle at a victim who was walking in the area.

That same day, the shooting victim, Terrell Howard Taylor, 30, was treated at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After being treated, he was taken into the custody of the Iowa City Police Department for a 2nd Degree Robbery warrant.

On Friday, Reed was arrested in the 600 block of West 64th Street in Davenport without incident at 4:40 P.M.

Members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Reed has been transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.

