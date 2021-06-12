Staying warm, but less humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heat is sticking around, but so are the lower dew points!

Look for little change in the forecast over the next week as highs continue to top out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s with plentiful sunshine overhead. Overnight lows stay mild as well, dipping into the low to mid 60s most nights. While temperatures remain above average, dew points have fallen and look to stay in this more comfortable range into the upcoming workweek.

Rain chances remain very limited with only a very small possibility Thursday night and another small chance into the following work week.

