Precautionary drinking water advisory lifted for parts of Cedar Rapids

Boiling water.
Boiling water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Portions of northeast Cedar Rapids which had been included in precautionary drinking water advisory have been cleared of any hazard, according to city officials.

The city said that final testing of the water supply in the area showed that it was within limits that make it safe for consumption. A nearby water main break caused disruption to normal distribution operations, which created a potential for bacteria contamination to occur. The broken water main has since been repaired.

City officials recommend that residents flush their home’s plumbing by running faucets on cold for up to five minutes.

