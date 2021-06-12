Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Our Town: Art lovers have new home in Our Town Amana

By Beth Malicki
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - In the early days of the Amana Colonies, when it was still a religious commune, art for the sake of art was frowned upon. Things have changed. Artists with a connection to the Amana Colonies create and sustain the Arts Guild.

“This is a modern take- these are pieces of denim old jeans and jean jackets cut into one-inch strips, sewn together and put through the loom,” said Kristie Yoder, the Amana Arts Guild board president.

Kristie Yoder started with the guild as a college student 40 years ago. She sees the new building that houses the Arts Guild as an even easier space for people to find. It’s on the main street through Amana nestled between restaurants and shops that beckon about a million visitors a year.

In addition to crafts that resonate with the past, the gallery has jewelry, paintings and creations that reflect today’s artists. It even features art from local high school students and has unique items that are perfect as a gift.

“We’re not just here to sell stuff, we really want to be a place where the arts are important, so when people visit us it’s an experiential time it’s not just ‘oh that’s pretty,’ we want them to touch the pieces and learn about how they’re made and spark creativity in their own life,” said Yoder.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor