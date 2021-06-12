Our Town: Art lovers have new home in Our Town Amana

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - In the early days of the Amana Colonies, when it was still a religious commune, art for the sake of art was frowned upon. Things have changed. Artists with a connection to the Amana Colonies create and sustain the Arts Guild.

“This is a modern take- these are pieces of denim old jeans and jean jackets cut into one-inch strips, sewn together and put through the loom,” said Kristie Yoder, the Amana Arts Guild board president.

Kristie Yoder started with the guild as a college student 40 years ago. She sees the new building that houses the Arts Guild as an even easier space for people to find. It’s on the main street through Amana nestled between restaurants and shops that beckon about a million visitors a year.

In addition to crafts that resonate with the past, the gallery has jewelry, paintings and creations that reflect today’s artists. It even features art from local high school students and has unique items that are perfect as a gift.

“We’re not just here to sell stuff, we really want to be a place where the arts are important, so when people visit us it’s an experiential time it’s not just ‘oh that’s pretty,’ we want them to touch the pieces and learn about how they’re made and spark creativity in their own life,” said Yoder.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.