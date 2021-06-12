New mini golf course open for play in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mini golf course is open in Cedar Rapids. The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

Mini Pines is an 18-hole course next to Twin Pines Golf Course, and includes a nine-foot waterfall, and four holes that involve water play.

The entrance sign and a Tree of Five Seasons sculpture on the course were designed by students at Kirkwood and Metro High School STEAM Academy.

The entire course is also 100% ADA accessible, so anyone and everyone can play.

“It’s really a commitment the city has made for quite a while on making sure that we’re really inclusive with all our city facilities, and mini golf is really one we want to make sure grandparents or anybody with mobility issues is able to have that full experience,” says Scott Hock, Director of Parks and Recreation. Hock says this project has been years in the making.

The course can be altered, with holes changed to provide a different experience for returning golfers. Butterfly and hummingbird gardens are planted in three locations on the course with educational signage about the benefits of pollinator plantings.

Mini Pines will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

