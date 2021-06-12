Show You Care
New exhibit at Dubuque Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium highlights how the river changed and shaped America

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium has a new permanent exhibit that shows visitors just how important the river has been to changing and shaping America.

It’s called the “Rivers of Innovation” exhibit.

The first area has a historic belt-driven machine shop exhibit, which has real equipment that was used to build boat motors.

The second part of the exhibit includes generators, light bulbs, fans, and different forces used in innovations.

The last part of the exhibit includes the maker’s space that is very hands-on, from creating slime, to owl pellet dissection or even designing something in 3-D software.

“Local visitors and regional visitors even global visitors can stop in and get a chance to feel that neighborly care that we take so much pride here in Dubuque and build brand new things. Iowa is a place of invention so I’m excited to be just one more chapter in that story,” said Mari Oates, Innovation and Makers Space Coordinator.

The exhibit will be open 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M. every day of the summer.

