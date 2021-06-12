Marion Police issue reminder after ‘alarming’ increase in pets left in hot cars

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Local law enforcement officials are noting a higher rate of incidents involving pets being left unattended in vehicles during a recent stretch of hot weather.

Marion Police said there had been an “alarming increase” in calls from people concerned about pets that were in vehicles outside of stores and businesses as air temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. Officials said that pet owners should be aware that a car can quickly become unsafe for a pet, even with the windows cracked.

Similarly, police said that children should never be left unattended in vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, two children have died in the United States in hot vehicles so far in 2021.

