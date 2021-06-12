Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Friday for stealing a semiautomatic firearm with a 16-round magazine from a Fleet Farm store.

Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, pleaded guilty on December 11, 2020, to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee.

In his plea agreement, Culp admitted he stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls on February 27, 2020, and fled from the store.

Police were able to find photographs on Culp’s cell phone where he was wearing pants that matched the pants worn by the suspect in the surveillance video obtained from Fleet Farm.

There was also a video of a firearm with the same make and model as the stolen gun, as well as a photograph of the Fleet Farm barcode attached to the same make and model of the firearm which was stolen.

Culp was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to sentenced to 60 months in prison and fined $100. He was ordered to make restitution to Fleet Farm.

Culp must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Culp is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth Dupuich and investigated by the Cedar Falls Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

