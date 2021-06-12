Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison

Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for stealing a gun from a Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls in 2020.(Black Hawk County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Friday for stealing a semiautomatic firearm with a 16-round magazine from a Fleet Farm store.

Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, pleaded guilty on December 11, 2020, to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee.

In his plea agreement, Culp admitted he stole a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls on February 27, 2020, and fled from the store. 

Police were able to find photographs on Culp’s cell phone where he was wearing pants that matched the pants worn by the suspect in the surveillance video obtained from Fleet Farm. 

There was also a video of a firearm with the same make and model as the stolen gun, as well as a photograph of the Fleet Farm barcode attached to the same make and model of the firearm which was stolen.             

Culp was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to sentenced to 60 months in prison and fined $100. He was ordered to make restitution to Fleet Farm.

Culp must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.           

Culp is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth Dupuich and investigated by the Cedar Falls Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor