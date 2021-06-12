Less humid air on the way by Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Very quiet, and still quite warm, weather begins today for the next several days.

The good news is that dew points will be dropping through the day on Saturday toward much more comfortable levels. This is thanks to a weak front ushering in a less humid air mass. Highs, though, through Monday, will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With that drier air, though, lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s over the next several days.

The next chance for showers and storms arrives later Thursday night into Friday morning as humidity and temperatures go a little higher.

Cooler temperatures, perhaps toward the lower 80s, seem possible by next weekend.

