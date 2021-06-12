Lack of affordable housing nearly a year after the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Finding a place to live has been tough,” said Doug Bailey, a resident at the Willis Dady Shelter in Cedar Rapids.

Bailey has been homeless for the last 3-months after being evicted from his previous apartment for having unauthorized guests. He said the search for a new place to call home hasn’t been an easy one.

“I’m searching every day,” he said. “I walk around, and I’ll see my friends and ask them for their landlord’s number.”

Willis Dady Shelter Service Manager Denine Rushing said Bailey wasn’t alone. They’ve been supporting people for a longer period of time because of how many affordable houses have yet to be repaired due to damage from the August 10th derecho.

“Some of the units that may have been more affordable were destroyed,” she said. “It takes time to renovate.”

City leaders said 3000 homes were significantly damaged or destroyed across Cedar Rapids because of the storm. Many have started making repairs, the city has issued over 12-thousand permits.

“The affordable housing that we would normally refer our clients to may have been impacted, and the housing process was now taking longer.”

Rushing said there was no timeline on when they think repairs and construction of new affordable housing would be complete, Bailey hoped he could find a new home sooner rather than later.

“There’s just not a lot of places available,” he said.

