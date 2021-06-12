Grilling up pork loin with a summer twist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week’s Fareway cooking segment, dietitian Whitney Hemmer is taking us to the grill with a summer grilling recipe that is full of flavor, and perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Apricot Pork Spiedini

Makes 4 servings

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

1 pound pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup apricot preserves

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS

Season pork evenly with salt and pepper. Mix apricot preserves and vinegar together; reserve half for basting.

Add to pork and marinate for 30 minutes, up to 2 hours.

Thread pork onto skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 20 minutes prior).

Heat grill to medium heat.

Place spiedini on grill and brush with preserves mixture. Cook for 5 minutes; turn and brush with more preserves mixture. Cook for an additional 5–7 minutes or until pork internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Nutrition information per serving: 255 calories; 3.9 g fat; 1.4 g saturated fat; 74.8 mg cholesterol; 68.4 mg sodium;27.5 g carbohydrate; 0.5 g fiber; 19.4 g sugar; 25.6 g protein

