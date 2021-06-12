Grilling up pork loin with a summer twist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week’s Fareway cooking segment, dietitian Whitney Hemmer is taking us to the grill with a summer grilling recipe that is full of flavor, and perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
Apricot Pork Spiedini
Makes 4 servings
Total time: varies
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup apricot preserves
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
DIRECTIONS
- Season pork evenly with salt and pepper. Mix apricot preserves and vinegar together; reserve half for basting.
- Add to pork and marinate for 30 minutes, up to 2 hours.
- Thread pork onto skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 20 minutes prior).
- Heat grill to medium heat.
- Place spiedini on grill and brush with preserves mixture. Cook for 5 minutes; turn and brush with more preserves mixture. Cook for an additional 5–7 minutes or until pork internal temperature reaches 145°F.
Nutrition information per serving: 255 calories; 3.9 g fat; 1.4 g saturated fat; 74.8 mg cholesterol; 68.4 mg sodium;27.5 g carbohydrate; 0.5 g fiber; 19.4 g sugar; 25.6 g protein
