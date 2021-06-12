After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After Linn County ignored notices to repair a sidewalk for around two years, one man wants the county to pay for his medical bills.

Bruce Busch, who lives near the sidewalk on the corner of 12th Street and 26th Avenue in SW Cedar Rapids, tripped on the raised concrete after parking his truck nearby in the dark. He twisted his ankle and needed X-rays.

He wants the county to pay for his medical bills because he learned the county was told to repair the sidewalk for about two years.

Busch originally wanted the city of Cedar Rapids to pay for his medical bills. But the city told him the sidewalk is Linn County’s property.

The letter also said the city told the county to fix the sidewalk back in September 2019.

Busch said he was extremely frustrated the county didn’t fix the sidewalk over the past 18 months.

“It actually ticked me off,” he said. “Because they have had that long to address it, that long to mark it. So somebody didn’t get hurt.“

Busch said he was also frustrated because he believes the county would fine him if his property had an issue like the sidewalk.

Garth Fagerbakke, who is the facilities manager for Linn County, is in charge of fixing the sidewalks.

He said the county knew the sidewalk needed to be fixed, but kept delaying the project.

”We have a lot of different things that we work on and projects that were doing and sometimes projects get put on the back burner,” Fagerbakke said.

He said the county hopes to repair the sidewalk by the end of 2021. The City of Cedar Rapids says the county not fixing sidewalks is not part of a larger pattern.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.