After being cancelled last year, Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows kicked off new season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After canceling last year due to COVID, the Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows opened a new season this morning.

Opening day for the season kicked off today with 4 games. Sixty players signed up for the league last year, and two-thirds of them have enrolled for this season. The league is for kids with disabilities. Every kid gets 3 turns at bat and the last kid gets to bring the team home.

The President of the League says they had to make some modifications including everybody on the field wearing a mask and cutting teams in half. Some of the highlights from today’s game came from one team, the Astros.

“We just went out there and had some fun, beat them by a lot,” said Will Evans, a player on the team. “The feeling of playing baseball is just amazing and I’m out here with all my friends.”

President Byron Tabor says he and many other were ready to get back on the field this year.

“They are very anxious. We have a player in this game that would have aged out. Last year would of been her least year, but I kind of joked around and told her like the NCAA we’re going to give her an extra year of eligibility,” said Tabor.

Games will continue out at the field the next two Saturdays from 9 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.

