127 COVID-19 cases added to state’s total as thousands more complete vaccination

By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of people in Iowa completing their vaccination course, measured over a seven-day period, continues to climb slowly, as additional deaths were added to the state’s total, according to data provided by the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 127 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s running total, which is now 372,516 people.

Two additional people who died with the virus were reported since the same time on Friday morning. A total of 6,097 people have died with COVID-19 in Iowa.

81 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a net increase of eight since Friday morning’s report. 19 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of one. Seven patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 19 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hour reporting period, a rate slightly higher than most of the last week.

An additional 7,707 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were added to Iowa’s tally in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,852,516 doses. 1,416,563 people, or about 44.4% of Iowa’s population, have completed their vaccination course, a net increase of 5,844. 135,662 people have received only one of two shots required to become fully vaccinated.

The first-time tests of 1,747 people were reported to the state since Friday morning. The positivity rate of this batch of tests was 7.3%, nearly identical to the previous day’s 7.1% rate. A total of 1,777,671 people have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

