Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

West Des Moines police officer holds workout fundraiser in honor of fallen Sgt. Jim Smith

By KCCI
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A West Des Moines police officer is raising money for the family of fallen Iowa State Trooper Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sergeant Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 9 in Grundy Center.

Officer Curtis Russell is organizing a fundraiser for Smith’s memorial fund called, “The Hero’s Workout.”

The workout starts with 27 burpees in honor of Sergeant Smith’s 27 years of public service. Then four different 400-meter runs, and 62 lunges, push-ups, squats, and sit-ups each for Sergeant Smith’s badge number 462.

Then 27 more burpees for good measure.

Officer Russell says it’s about sticking together.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor