West Des Moines police officer holds workout fundraiser in honor of fallen Sgt. Jim Smith

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A West Des Moines police officer is raising money for the family of fallen Iowa State Trooper Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sergeant Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 9 in Grundy Center.

Officer Curtis Russell is organizing a fundraiser for Smith’s memorial fund called, “The Hero’s Workout.”

The workout starts with 27 burpees in honor of Sergeant Smith’s 27 years of public service. Then four different 400-meter runs, and 62 lunges, push-ups, squats, and sit-ups each for Sergeant Smith’s badge number 462.

Then 27 more burpees for good measure.

Officer Russell says it’s about sticking together.

