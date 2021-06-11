Show You Care
Waterloo law enforcement looking for work release escapee Kevin Reddout

By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Waterloo are looking for a work release escapee.

In a press release, officials said 45-year-old Kevin Reddout failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Thursday night.

Reddout was convicted of third degree domestic abuse assault or subsequent offense and other charges in Black Hawk County.

He is 6′0″ and 216 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 13.

Anyone with information about Reddout’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

