Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

The Search for Xavior Harrelson continues 2 weeks after his disappearance

By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s now been two weeks that a family and a community have been without 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Since then the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have both joined the search.

Xavior was last seen around 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27th at his home in the Spruce Village Trailer Park in Montezuma on the northwest edge of town. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

The weekend following his disappearance, law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers searched a mile radius around his home. But that was the only day authorities would ask for volunteers because they said they had covered the area that an 11-year-old boy would have traveled. No additional searches are being planned at this time.

In early June, the group “Finding Xavior Harrelson” formed on Facebook, showing just how far across the country people are spreading the word to try to find Xavior.

Orange ribbons and missing person signs can be seen all around Montezuma.

Neighbors in the Spruce Village Trailer park say Xavior’s disappearance is impacting everyone in town.

“Parents are worried. Kids are worried. We haven’t found him. We can’t live our normal lives as much as we used to,” said Amanda Carmen, who lives in Xavior’s neighborhood.

Neighbors say Xavior’s mother has moved away from her home since he was reported missing. Authorities say they can’t comment on her whereabouts, but say she is still cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday, a reward fund started at the Montezuma Savings Bank with donations from people who are worried about Xavior and pledges from businesses and has reached more than $15,000. Anyone who would like to donate should contact the Montezuma Savings Bank.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call 641-623-2107 or click here to visit the FBI’s media website for the case.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Boil order lifted for northeast Cedar Rapids