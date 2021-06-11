The Search for Xavior Harrelson continues 2 weeks after his disappearance

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s now been two weeks that a family and a community have been without 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Since then the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have both joined the search.

Xavior was last seen around 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27th at his home in the Spruce Village Trailer Park in Montezuma on the northwest edge of town. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

The weekend following his disappearance, law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers searched a mile radius around his home. But that was the only day authorities would ask for volunteers because they said they had covered the area that an 11-year-old boy would have traveled. No additional searches are being planned at this time.

In early June, the group “Finding Xavior Harrelson” formed on Facebook, showing just how far across the country people are spreading the word to try to find Xavior.

Orange ribbons and missing person signs can be seen all around Montezuma.

Neighbors in the Spruce Village Trailer park say Xavior’s disappearance is impacting everyone in town.

“Parents are worried. Kids are worried. We haven’t found him. We can’t live our normal lives as much as we used to,” said Amanda Carmen, who lives in Xavior’s neighborhood.

Neighbors say Xavior’s mother has moved away from her home since he was reported missing. Authorities say they can’t comment on her whereabouts, but say she is still cooperating with the investigation.

On Wednesday, a reward fund started at the Montezuma Savings Bank with donations from people who are worried about Xavior and pledges from businesses and has reached more than $15,000. Anyone who would like to donate should contact the Montezuma Savings Bank.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call 641-623-2107 or click here to visit the FBI’s media website for the case.

