Roling scores four, Waverly-Shell Rock wins program’s first state title

By Michael O'Brien
Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senior Kenzie Roling scored four goals to lead the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks to a 5-1 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes in the 2A state championship game. With the win, the Go-Hawks clinch their first championship as a program after finishing runner-up the past two seasons.

“We’ve been talking about the fairytale ending for so long and after getting second twice, it means so much more and coming out here and killing it today, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my high school career,” Roling said after the game.

Following the victory, the Go-Hawks finish the season with a 19-2 record, outscoring their opponents at the state tournament 11-2.

“Theres been too many years we’ve gone home in tears and obviously theres only one team left smiling at the end of the tournament and were so excited to be in that position,” said head coach Lauren Greiner. “The girls have worked so incredibly hard, they’ve been relentless, they’ve persevered through everything including missing their last season,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

