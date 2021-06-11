Flags at half-staff to honor fallen Korean War soldier returning to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags to fly at half-staff to honor a fallen soldier who died during the Korean War and will be returning home to Iowa nearly 71 years later.

Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, of Sibley, was reported killed in action in late 1950 during the Korean War. Cpl. Beek was 20-years-old when his unit was attacked on December 1, 1950, by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. Fifty-five boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the war were turned over by North Korea in 2018 following the summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Beek’s remains have since been identified.

Cpl. Beek will be buried with full military honors by the Iowa National Guard on Monday, June 14th. On that day, flags are ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery in George.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the services.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

