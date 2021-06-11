Red Quaker Oats sign again lights up Cedar Rapids skyline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The bright red Quaker Oats sign damaged last year in a rare wind storm is again lighting up the Cedar Rapids skyline.

The Gazette reports that the new sign installed June 1 sports all LED lights and took hundreds of hours of labor over six months to reconstruct.

The previous neon sign first lit up in 1947 and was the largest electric sign in Cedar Rapids at the time.

Nesper Sign Advertising of Cedar Rapids created the new version, and Nesper president Phil Garland says it’s safer, more environmentally friendly and uses about one-sixth of the power of the old sign.

