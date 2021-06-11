Show You Care
Police find eastern Iowa woman shot dead; husband arrested

Police in the eastern Iowa town of Eldridge say they found a woman shot to death inside a home...
Police in the eastern Iowa town of Eldridge say they found a woman shot to death inside a home and arrested her husband on unrelated charges.(Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa town of Eldridge say they found a woman shot to death inside a home and arrested her husband on unrelated charges.

Television station WQAD reports that police found 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials tell WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction.

Police had not released any details of the shooting by midday Friday.

