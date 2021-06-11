No charges for driver who left 3-year-old in Pella school van

PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver who authorities say left a three-year-old inside a Pella school van for more than two hours will not face charges.

In April, three-year old Alivea Cole, who is nonverbal, uses hearing aids and has a feeding tube, was left inside a Pella School District van for more than two hours after the driver allegedly forgot about her.

Her aunt Tiffany Spoelstra, who’s also her foster mom, says it’s unclear how Alivea survived.

Spoelstra said she went to pick up Alivea from Lincoln Elementary when she learned the school van driver never took Alivea into school that day.

Radio Station KNIA reports the Pella Police Department finished its investigation and determined no evidence of criminal intent.

The district fired the driver, and says it is taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.