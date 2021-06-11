Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NextEra released first phase of solar panel

By Brian Tabick
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - NextEra Energy Resources has announced its first phase of a solar panel it plans to build in Linn County.

The company has not submitted plans to the Linn County Board of Supervisors as of Thursday. They told the community the first phase would be 200-acres of land. NextEra expected to submit paperwork to the Iowa Utilities Board and the Supervisors this summer. They said it will spend up to $50-million in total over the life of the agreement to homeowners who allowed solar panels on their property.

“Solar panels preserve the farmland, and the farmers who decide to partner with us voluntarily have a chance to diversify their income,” said Conlan Kennedy with NextEra.

NextEra planned to operate an office out of Palo to answer questions from the public next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end for Iowans
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor
Dubuque City Council member announces run for mayor