NextEra released first phase of solar panel

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - NextEra Energy Resources has announced its first phase of a solar panel it plans to build in Linn County.

The company has not submitted plans to the Linn County Board of Supervisors as of Thursday. They told the community the first phase would be 200-acres of land. NextEra expected to submit paperwork to the Iowa Utilities Board and the Supervisors this summer. They said it will spend up to $50-million in total over the life of the agreement to homeowners who allowed solar panels on their property.

“Solar panels preserve the farmland, and the farmers who decide to partner with us voluntarily have a chance to diversify their income,” said Conlan Kennedy with NextEra.

NextEra planned to operate an office out of Palo to answer questions from the public next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.