Marion woman meets man from Utah she donated kidney to

By Becky Phelps
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Cheryl Moore, from Marion, donated one of her kidneys to a man from Utah earlier this year after seeing a post on Facebook. Thursday afternoon, she got to meet him for the first time at Wanatee Park in Marion.

Michael J. Braginton, from Spanish Fork, Utah, suffered from kidney failure due to issues with blood pressure, and was on dialysis for around four years. He said hearing from Moore last year was like a miracle.

“It changed my life,” Braginton said. “I mean dialysis, kidney failure and dialysis that slowly takes your life. And it was, I could tell.”

After seeing the post, Moore quickly got tested and learned she was a match. She says after that, there was no question she wanted to donate a kidney to Braginton.

“It was easy, like so easy,” Moore said. “I don’t feel any different, but his whole life is different. Like he’s healthy again, he can do things with his family again, they hike they go on vacation, and he was limited to not being able to do that.”

According to the Iowa Donor Network, as of June 1, there are more than 107,000 people waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the United States, including nearly 600 in Iowa. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives and a single tissue donor can heal 50-300 people.

Iowans can register to save lives at IowaDonorNetwork.org.

