Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department on Friday said it is investigating a report of an attempt to entice a child.

Officials said it happened earlier this week in the Bison Street neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a 5′7″ White male in his 50′s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.