Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department on Friday said it is investigating a report of an attempt to entice a child.

Officials said it happened earlier this week in the Bison Street neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a 5′7″ White male in his 50′s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

