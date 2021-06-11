Iowa swimmer qualifies for Olympic trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Johnston High School graduate will compete Saturday in the qualifying rounds for the Olympic Swim Trials.

If he places, he will head to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month.

Justin Winnett has been swimming for 18-years and swims the 100, and 200 breaststroke.

Justin qualified for the Olympic trials last year, but his dreams sank when the games were postponed due to the pandemic.

He knew he would do it again one year later.

Justin’s training and pools were limited for several months due to the pandemic, but he didn’t let that stop him.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. It’s definitely not the easiest thing in the world, but I like to push myself,” Winnett said.

His high school swimming coach helped train Justin for the Olympics and will be at his side at tomorrow’s qualifier.

The Olympic swim trials start tomorrow in Omaha, Nebraska.

