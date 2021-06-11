Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Senate official warned of payback over COVID-19 inquiry

FILE - Shown in this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, is Iowa Senate Secretary Charlie Smithson at the...
FILE - Shown in this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, is Iowa Senate Secretary Charlie Smithson at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Smithson threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 risks at the Capitol. Notes show Smithson, the secretary of the Senate, criticized Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts for "not knowing better" and told inspectors at an April 2, 2021, meeting that the issue would be raised at his next conformation hearing. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A top administrator in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 risks at the Capitol.

Notes show Charlie Smithson, the secretary of the Senate, criticized Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts for “not knowing better” and told inspectors at an April 2 meeting that the issue would be raised at his next confirmation hearing.

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Roberts labor commissioner in 2019. If reappointed in 2023, he would need support from 34 of 50 senators to serve another six-year term.

Smithson says he “expressed frustration in a stupid way” and that he has no influence over the confirmation process.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Boil order lifted for northeast Cedar Rapids
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison