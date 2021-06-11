Show You Care
Iowa reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 80 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths, and 80 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

A total of 1,410,719 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,389 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,095 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,133 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,775,924 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 7.1 percent.

The state reported 73 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 12 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 18 patients in the ICU and 6 on ventilators.

