Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Governor signs law giving Nevada 1st presidential primary

By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s governor has signed a law making the Western state the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.

The new law is a gamble. It’s likely to set off maneuvering from other states, especially Iowa and New Hampshire, to move up their contests.

The national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar, or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions.

The Democratic National Committee has not yet signaled whether it would support the shakeup. Republicans say they are opposed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pauses for questions as senators rush to the chamber for votes...
Grassley asking for investigation into U.S. money and Chinese lab suspected of leaking COVID-19
Jon Green, a Democratic candidate for Johnson County supervisor.
Green carries Johnson County supervisor special election
FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session...
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching