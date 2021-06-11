Show You Care
Eight-year-old finds explosive device in her Ankeny neighborhood

By KCCI
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say an eight-year-old girl found an explosive device in her neighborhood in Ankeny.

Maya Buffington said when she made the discovery in the middle of her street Wednesday morning, she ran and told her mom, who called police.

“I saw something in the street that I thought was a dead squirrel and then went to go look at it and that and (saw) it wasn’t a dead squirrel. I saw something wrapped in tape and cardboard,” Buffington said.

Police say neighbors have made numerous calls over the last few months reporting explosions.

About three months ago, Ankeny police discovered a live pipe bomb outside a polling place.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Corey Schneden said investigators are looking into any possible connections.

“Nothing’s been ruled out, but we don’t have anything that points directly that it’s connected,” Schneden said. “But we don’t have anything that says it’s not.”

Police are not saying what kind of device Maya found.

They say they have been in contact with people in the neighborhood who have surveillance cameras.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

