Dunkerton man accused of stealing a gun and dog during home invasion

WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dunkerton man is facing charges after police say he stole several items from a home in Waucoma, including a gun and the homeowner’s dog.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a home in Waucoma back on May 28th.

Officers found the door to the home kicked in and several items were damaged or missing.

Police say the dog was recovered two days later in an area an hour away.

Clayton Fettkether, 23, faces several charges, including 3rd-degree burglary, and 2nd-degree arson.

He was arrested on June 10th and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He paid a $15,000 cash bond and was released on Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blackhawk County Sheriff’s Office.

