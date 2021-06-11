Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dunkerton man accused of stealing a gun and dog during home invasion

By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUCOMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dunkerton man is facing charges after police say he stole several items from a home in Waucoma, including a gun and the homeowner’s dog.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a home in Waucoma back on May 28th.

Officers found the door to the home kicked in and several items were damaged or missing.

Police say the dog was recovered two days later in an area an hour away.

Clayton Fettkether, 23, faces several charges, including 3rd-degree burglary, and 2nd-degree arson.

He was arrested on June 10th and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He paid a $15,000 cash bond and was released on Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blackhawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Fettkether, 23, of Dunkerton, is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a...
Clayton Fettkether, 23, of Dunkerton, is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a gun and a dog during a home invasion.(Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 6-11-2021
Boil order lifted for northeast Cedar Rapids
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison