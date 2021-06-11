Drought causes concern for Iowa corn farmers

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Many in eastern Iowa are experiencing a drought, it’s something that directly impacts farmers like Mark Mueller in Bremer County.

“We’re not going to have record crops this year, at this point I don’t think we’re going to have average crops,” Mueller told KCRG-TV9.

He’s been growing corn and other crops in Bremer County for 26 years, even serving as Director for the Iowa Corn Growers Association in District 3. On a good year at this time the corn would be up to his knees, this year it’s not even close.

The Bremer County area is 6.5 inches below normal rainfall for the year, that’s rain Iowa corn farmers rely on.

“We’re somewhat nervous,” Mueller said.

Like most corn farmers in the state he grows field corn, not the sweet corn you typically buy to eat. 99% of corn grown in Iowa is primarily used to feed livestock and produce ethanol and Mueller says corn is going for a higher price this year than most.

“It’s a number of factors that have led to high prices, my fear is I won’t have enough crops to take advantage of those high prices,” Mueller explained.

He’s doing what he can do for his fields, including not tilling up the ground to try to keep moisture in the soil. He’s also spraying herbicides to keep weeds away, when the wind allows. But Mueller says the best thing that could come his way at this point, would come falling from the sky.

“I’ll be very happy to be rained out, that would be the best thing that could happen to me today,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.