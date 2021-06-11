Show You Care
Drier but still warm air remains for the weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms end ushering an extended dry period. Any activity diminishes overnight. Saturday and Sunday remain dry for the weekend with highs near 90. A noticeable difference will be a lower dew point giving the air a drier feel. Overall next week the same forecast persists with dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We could see a rain chance late week or into Father’s Day weekend. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

