Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury has convicted a Cedar Rapids man for creating and sharing child pornography in a case that involved the Department of Homeland Security.

Nathan Nosley, 30, is guilty of sexual exploitation of children, and several charges relating to distribution and possession of child pornography.

The evidence at trial showed that, between 2018 and 2020, Nosley enticed two girls to produce and send him pornographic images of themselves and then he distributed the images to others.

This is a federal case and he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a max of 150 years.

A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case that involved the Department of Homeland Security.(Linn County Jail)

