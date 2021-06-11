Show You Care
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids

35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids police on a stolen motorcycle.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested after leading police on a chase on a stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning.

In a news release, officials said police tried to make a traffic stop just after 5 a.m. at A Avenue and 19th Street NE for a motorcycle without a rear license plate.

That’s when police say the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 35-year-old John Maher, refused to stop. He turned onto A Avenue and proceeded through 20th Street without stopping before turning south on 21st Street.

Police clocked the motorcycle at 46 mph in a 25 mph zone during the chase.

Maher then ran a red light at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 21st Street, where 21st Street turns into Cottage Grove Avenue SE.

The road there was closed and Maher lost control of the motorcycle.

Police said Maher tried to pick up the motorcycle and flee the scene, but officers were able to apprehend him.

Officials said a pipe and methamphetamine was found in Maher’s possession, and he was later determined to be a barred driver.

He was arrested for Driving While Barred, Attempting to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Official Acts with Injury, Disobedience to a Traffic Control Device, Speeding, and Theft.

Officials also determined the motorcycle to have been reported stolen on June 6 from the Kwik Star located at 251 33rd Avenue SW.

