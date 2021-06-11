Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender

44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio
44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a child sex offender during a human smuggling attempt.

The arrest happened on Wednesday evening when agents were patrolling a ranch area in northwest Laredo when they found a group of 15 undocumented immigrants.

Records revealed that one of the individuals identified as 44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child out of Milwaukee.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police looking for suspect who allegedly attempted to entice a child
35-year-old John Maher was arrested Friday morning after attempting to elude Cedar Rapids...
Brief police pursuit ends in arrest for man attempting to flee on stolen motorcycle in Cedar Rapids
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for...
After ignoring sidewalk repairs for around two years, man possibly suing Linn County for tripping on sidewalk
It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.
Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union
A jury has convicted Nathan Nosley, 30, of Cedar Rapids, on child pornography charges in a case...
Cedar Rapids man convicted on child pornography charges in case involving Department of Homeland Security

Latest News

Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Man arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Waterloo man heading to federal prison for threatening U.S. congressman
Dalyn Jamil Culp, 19, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for...
Man who stole gun from Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls sentenced to federal prison
Kenneth Brown, 57, of Waterloo, has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison for...
Waterloo man sentenced to over a year in federal prison for threatening to assassinate U.S. congressman
Bill could give Nevada the first presidential primary in the nation
Bill could give Nevada the first presidential primary in the nation