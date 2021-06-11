Black Hawk County announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County Public Health announced its new COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on Friday.

It comes as health officials continue to try to increase the vaccination rate in the county.

The program includes a raffle of 20 - $500 gift card baskets.

Drawings are planned for noon each Friday throughout the month of July, with the first taking place on July 2.

The program is funded with local grant funds from the Otto Schoitz Foundation.

County health officials released the following eligibility requirements:

The recipient must be a Black Hawk County resident, and be age 18 or older.

The recipient must receive their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccination between the dates of June 11 and July 29, 2021.

The recipient must have a current Black Hawk County address listed in the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS).

Initial vaccines received from any provider administering COVID-19 vaccine are eligible as long as during the dates of June 11 and July 29, and the person lives in Black Hawk County.

Black Hawk County Public Health employees and their immediate families are not eligible to win.

Health officials said their goal with the program is to increase the vaccination rate to 75 percent by July 29. It’s currently 58.2 percent.

