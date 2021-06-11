Black bear spotted again, this time by Dubuque Credit Union

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It appears the black bear roaming Dubuque County had some banking to do Friday morning.

DuTrac Community Credit Union shared an image of the bear on its Facebook page with the caption, “We can BEARly believe it, but the folks at our Peru Road location had a surprise visitor this morning!”

The bear was initially reported to have been seen Monday morning, with one resident recording video of the bear running down the street on his Facebook page.

Brian Preston with the Dubuque County Conservation Department recommended keeping a safe distance if you do see the bear.

