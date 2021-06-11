Another hot day, isolated storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another hot day. We are watching the line of storms to our west closely this morning and the most likely scenario is a steady weakening to just some isolated activity later on. It’s also possible most of the storms could split around our area to the north and south. Either way, chances for rain and storms are low later today into tonight and the hot, dry weather remains the focus. This weekend, plan on highs well into the 80s tomorrow and around 90 on Sunday with dry conditions both days. Next week, plan on dry weather the entire week with highs generally around 90.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.